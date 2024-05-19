Hoarding collapses on Pune-Solapur Highway; horse injured

A horse brought for a wedding procession was seriously injured after a large advertising hoarding collapsed on the Pune-Solapur Highway, near Gulmohar Lawns, on Saturday. The incident happened when the area falling under Loni Kalbhor was witnessing intense rains with thunderstorms, said officials (HT PHOTO)

The incident happened when the area falling under Loni Kalbhor was witnessing intense rains with thunderstorms, said officials.

The hoarding was located in the close vicinity of the wedding hall. Ahead of the procession, a musical band and horse called were taking shelter near the hoarding. The hoarding collapsed right over the band vehicle. The music band’s vehicle was also damaged in the incident.

The incident comes days after a giant illegal billboard came crashing down in Moshi, Pimpri-Chinchwad area.

The 20x40-foot hoarding, located on the margin of the road at Jai Ganesh Samrajya Chowk in Moshi, collapsed due to strong winds and rain on a parked tempo and two two-wheelers at around 4.30 pm. No casualty or injury were reported in the accident.

Sachin Maske, tehsildar and in charge, sky and sign department, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), said, all the hoardings which are currently put up in the PMRDA limits are illegal and we haven’t given permission to any hoardings.

“We have initiated an investigation into the Pune-Solapur Road hoarding collapse incident. The officials will check for the permissions and structural audit of the hoarding. We will file an FIR against the people who are found at fault,” he said.

The PMRDA from November last year started a survey to identify hoarding in its limits. The officials to date have identified 1,057 hoardings in its limits mostly on the highway. However, all the hoardings in the PMRDA limits are yet to receive permission from the officials.

Also, as many as 176 hoarding owners have applied to the PMRDA for permission, said the officials.

“We are waiting for permission from the district collectorate to open tender to issue a work order to remove illegal hoardings. Once permission is received the action against illegal hoardings will be taken on a war footing,” said Maske.

The PMRDA region includes 842 villages and covers an area of 7,357 square kilometres. Hoardings are popping up along major highways here. The officials will take more than two weeks to complete the survey of illegal hoardings within its limits. During the survey, priority is being given to hoardings installed on busy roads and junctions.

In Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area, during the storm on May 13, a hoarding fell onto a busy petrol pump, trapping nearly 100 people underneath. Sixteen people lost their lives in the incident, and 75 others were injured.