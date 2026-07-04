Hospitals told to strictly follow rabies protocol as dog-bite cases rise

Amid rising dog-bite cases, the Maharashtra public health department has directed government hospitals and local health authorities to strictly implement the Centre’s rabies treatment protocol after identifying serious gaps in the classification of animal-bite cases that could affect life-saving treatment, officials said on Saturday. In a circular issued on July 2, the department said district reports showed that only 15%-18% of animal-bite cases were being classified as Category III injuries, whereas the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) estimates that 40%-50% of such cases fall in this high-risk category. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

In a circular issued on July 2, the department said district reports showed that only 15%-18% of animal-bite cases were being classified as Category III injuries, whereas the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) estimates that 40%-50% of such cases fall in this high-risk category.

Health officials warned that incorrect classification could deprive patients of timely administration of Anti-Rabies Serum (ARS) or Rabies Immunoglobulin (RIG), which, along with the anti-rabies vaccine, is mandatory for Category III exposures.

The directive, issued by joint director of health services Dr Sandeep Sangale, has been sent to deputy directors, district health officers, civil surgeons and municipal medical officers across the state.

The department has instructed all health facilities to classify animal-bite cases strictly as Category I, II or III in accordance with Government of India guidelines. Category III includes deep wounds, multiple bites, bleeding injuries and saliva exposure to broken skin or mucous membranes, requiring both the anti-rabies vaccine and ARS/RIG. If ARS/RIG is unavailable at a primary health centre or sub-district hospital, patients must be immediately referred to the nearest facility where it is available while ensuring they receive the vaccine without delay.

“Strict action will be taken against the local body and officials in case of non-compliance,” Dr Sangale said.