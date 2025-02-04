Menu Explore
Hotel Local Bar in Mundhwa sealed after violent clash between two groups 

ByNadeem Inamdar
Feb 04, 2025 06:04 AM IST

The police have sealed the Hotel Local Bar situated in the Kapila Matrix building on ABC Road in Mundhwa after a free-style fight broke out between two reveller groups in which three youths were injured. The incident took place on January 31 at around 11.15 pm.

The fight took place over filming videos in the bar and Rahul, Rohit and Ritik were injured in the incident. A video of the freestyle fight had gone viral on social media. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar issued the order on Sunday after police constable Deepak Uttamrao Kadam filed a complaint at the Mundhwa police station.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case against accused Rahul Kamlesh KumarJaiswar, Rohit Kamlesh KumarJaiswar, Ritik Suresh Udta, all residents of Malad, Mumbai and Nitesh Sharma, a resident of Vimannagar among others

The fight took place over filming videos in the bar and Rahul, Rohit and Ritik were injured in the incident. A video of the freestyle fight had gone viral on social media.

DCP (Zone V) Rajkumar Shinde has initiated the process of cancelling the food license of the said bar

