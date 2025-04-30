Hours later, search operation still going on for leopard 

A leopard sighting near Pune Airport in Lohegaon on Monday triggered an extensive search operation, which has continued for over 18 hours without success. The forest department, in collaboration with RESQ Charitable Trust, is working to locate and safely capture the animal. Tathe further confirmed that flight operations at Pune Airport remain unaffected by the ongoing efforts. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to forest department officials, despite an overnight operation by teams comprising forest officials and RESQ CT personnel, the leopard was not located.

“Two trap cages were set up overnight at the suspected location. Camera traps have been deployed, and a dog squad has been brought in to trace the leopard’s movements,” said Mangesh Tathe, assistant conservator of forests, Pune Forest Division.

Tathe further confirmed that flight operations at Pune Airport remain unaffected by the ongoing efforts.

Authorities continue to monitor the area closely and urge the public to remain alert while refraining from approaching any wild animal sighted near the premises.

A senior official from Air force, requesting anonymity said,” We have not reported such incidents at least in the last 15 years. As per our assessment, the animal might have come from the dense vegetation in the vicinity of the station. We have ensured to continue our daily operations. We have deployed adequate guards, including CISF personnel, at vantage points to ensure the safety of the campus for the last 48 hours”