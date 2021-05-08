House-help who stole 60 lakh arrested in Lucknow

A man who worked as a house-help in Pimpri-Chinchwad was arrested along with his father and two brothers by Pimpri-Chinchwad police from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh in a case of theft of ₹60 lakh cash on April 28.

The arrested man was identified as Anodkumar Rajkumar Yadav (28) while his relatives were identified as father Rajkumar Munishwar Prasad Yadav (54), and brothers Ankit Yadav (26) and Anuj Yadav (22), all residents of Meena Market area of Indiranagar in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, according to Krishna Prakash, commissioner of Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

The arrest was made by a team of officials from Pimpri police station with the help of police officials of Gazipur police station officials of Barabanki district.

The police have recovered ₹45,69,500 from the men of the total stolen amount.

While ₹99,500 was recovered from the father of the accused, the remaining amount was found in the possession of the main accused.

Anodkumar worked as house help for three engineers working for a major construction company. The three lived in a housing society near Gandhinagar slum of Pimpri.

The amount of ₹60 lakh was kept in a cupboard in their house and was meant to pay the salaries of workers on the company’s construction site.

The cupboard was accessed using a duplicate key and the house help had gone missing since the theft had come to light.

Therefore, a case under Sections 381, 408 411, 414, 34 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Pimpri police station on April 29.