How a revamped Bremen chowk changed the outlook of Aundh

Around two and half decades ago, when mayors from Pune and Bremen, a city in Germany stuck a friendship chord, the civic body decided to rename one of its square at Aundh and revamp it. Once the renovation was done, the Bremen square became a landmark that changed the face of an entire area, where major real estate projects mushroomed while riding on the growth of information and technology.

On Sunday, Pune-Bremen friendship square completed 25 years of bringing in the first International city Bremen as its sister city. This iconic square was awarded by the United Nations for the sister city partnership on November 13,1997. The friendship between Pune and Bremen, was made with the aim of a brighter future and development for the next generation.

According to Dattatray Gaikwad, former mayor of Pune said that before this chowk opened, the area was encroached by stalls on all four sides. “By having the Bremen friendship chowk here, it has created a brand for Aundh and also lead to its development and created an identity for the city, as Aundh was the city’s entry for people coming in from Mumbai,” said Gaikwad.

At an event held to commemorate the 25 years of Pune-Bremen friendship, Michael Waydande, president, Pune-Bremen Solidarity Forum said, “The friendship between Pune and Bremen, a state and city in Germany, was made with the aim of a brighter future and development for the next generation. The two rings entangled show a symbolic friendship between the two cities.” He also said that on this occasion that after the dissolution of the Pune-Bremen Solidarity Forum, now the work of the forum will be restarted with the support from Spicer Adventist University.

The then International Relations and Development Officer Gunther Hillgis, who had helped Pune by starting the Pune-Bremen friendship, along with commissioner Ramnath Jha, then Mayor Vandana Chavan and the then Chief Minister Manohar Joshi opened this friendship square which led to the development of Aundh as an area which is now one of the most sought-after areas by IT professionals.