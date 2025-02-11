How AI is revolutionising sugarcane farming in Maha

On a relatively warm February afternoon in Khutbav, a small village in Pune district, farmer Mahendra Thorat surveys his sugarcane field with cautious optimism. His crop stands taller than ever, the stalks thick and green, promising a yield higher than anything he has harvested in the past decade. The difference, he says, is not in the seeds or the soil—but in the invisible algorithms guiding his every move. The AI technology draws on multiple data sources—satellite imagery, weather forecasts, soil sensors, and farm-specific inputs—to create customised recommendations for farmers. (HT PHOTO)

Thorat is among 1,000 farmers participating in an experiment that could change the future of sugarcane farming in India. Using artificial intelligence (AI) tools – developed by Agriculture Development Trust (ADT), a Baramati-based agricultural institution founded by Sharad Pawar and his brother Appasaheb Pawar in 1968, and Microsoft – these farmers are witnessing significant improvement in productivity, water conservation, and cost efficiency.

“It (AI) tells me exactly how much water my crop needs and when to spray fertilisers and even alerts me about potential pest attacks before I can see them,” Thorat says, showing the mobile application downloaded on his smartphone. “I am saving nearly 50% on water and reducing the use of pesticide, all while expecting at least 40% more yield this season,” he adds.

Like Thorat, farmer Bapu Avhad from Navale village near Indapur, says, “AI is new but it is really helpful. It gives alerts when to spray pesticide by considering the air speed and weather situation. It also gives the soil status and how much water the crop needs. The only problem with AI is that it does not give NPK (nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium) information. If that is addressed, AI will be very helpful for farmers. This year, my crop is the best as compared to previous years. Some of my friends want to use this AI for their vineyards.”

Whereas farmer Amit Navale from Shrigonda taluka in Ahmednagar district says, “I installed AI in January this year but it is very useful. We have an AI farmers’ WhatsApp group too. All the farmers in this group are very happy with AI. They are of the view that AI helps them save water, production cost, and expenditure on pesticide. The sugarcane crop is better than previous years. I am hoping that AI will help farmers beat adverse weather conditions.”

For decades, sugarcane farming in Maharashtra has been both a boon and a bane. The crop is vital to the state’s economy, supporting thousands of farmers and over 150 sugar mills, most of them operational in the western and central parts of the state. But the high water consumption and vulnerability to disease make sugarcane a risky crop. Many farmers have struggled with erratic weather patterns, pesticide overuse, and rising production costs.

However, ADT saw an opportunity to intervene. The organisation, with the help of Microsoft, launched a pilot project integrating AI-driven insights with traditional farming methods.

Tushar Jadhav, who leads the AI initiative at ADT, explains that the project was first tested on controlled farm plots to measure its effectiveness. “We set up two adjacent plots—one using AI-driven techniques and the other relying on traditional methods. The results were striking. The AI-assisted plot produced 40% more sugarcane per acre while using half the amount of water and significantly less fertiliser,” Jadhav says.

The AI technology draws on multiple data sources—satellite imagery, weather forecasts, soil sensors, and farm-specific inputs—to create customised recommendations for farmers. This data is processed on Microsoft’s Azure Data Manager for Agriculture (previously called Farm Beats), a cloud-based platform that helps analyse conditions in real time, so that farmers can see what’s happening at their farm in a few clicks. By monitoring soil conditions and microclimate data, the AI system recommends precise irrigation schedules, reducing wastage. It also detects early signs of disease and pest infestation, helping farmers take preventive action rather than resorting to excessive pesticide use.

“For instance, Thorat’s farm showed early signs of a fungal infection. The AI system flagged the issue before it became visible. Initially, Thorat’s farm workers dismissed it but within days, the disease spread. Had it gone unnoticed, Thorat’s losses could have been severe,” Jadhav recalls.

Riding on the success of the pilot, ADT has expanded AI implementation to 1,000 sugarcane farmers across Pune district. Farmers receive access to weather stations, soil testing devices, and mobile apps that provide tailored insights.

ADT’s chief executive officer (CEO), Nilesh Nalawade, says that the goal is to make AI-driven farming mainstream. “Precision agriculture is no longer a futuristic concept—it is happening now. Farmers are seeing real economic benefits, and that’s what will drive adoption,” he adds.

Despite the promising results, the technology comes at a cost. Farmers must pay ₹10,000 annually to access the AI tools, a significant investment for small-scale cultivators. However, many believe the potential savings in water, fertilisers, and pesticides outweigh the expense.

While sugarcane remains the primary focus, some farmers are already considering applying AI to other crops. For instance, Thorat plans to implement the technology in his banana plantation next year. “If this works as well for bananas as it does for sugarcane, I won’t look back. Farming is changing, and I want to stay ahead,” Thorat says.

Policymakers are also taking notice. Sharad Pawar, who served as the union agriculture minister between 2004 and 2014, last week urged the Vasant Dada Sugar Institute to promote AI adoption across Maharashtra’s sugarcane belt. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has echoed similar sentiments, calling for greater use of the technology in agriculture to combat climate change and resource depletion. While AI cannot solve all of farming’s challenges, early adopters believe it offers a new path to sustainability. As climate uncertainty grows and water resources become scarce, the ability to make data-driven decisions could well be the difference between profit and loss.