Maharashtra polls: How the onion belt's shifting loyalty helped Mahayuti secure win

PUNE After the assembly election results on Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis, credited the Mahayuti’s resounding success to government introduced welfare schemes that benefited women and farmers. Among these, a critical factor was the strong backing of Maharashtra’s onion farmers.

The shift in loyalty has been striking. During the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, resentment among onion farmers in Shirur, Nashik, Dindori, Ahmednagar, Shirdi, and Solapur dealt a severe blow to the Mahayuti, with losses across all these constituencies. However, just six months later, the same region overwhelmingly supported the alliance, securing victories in around 45 assembly constituencies.

Relaxation on onion export norms

The turnaround was driven largely by the central government’s relaxation of onion export norms, which helped farmers earn better prices.

Reacting to the poll result outcome, NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Saturday said he had expected 175 seats but was surprised by the alliance’s stellar performance, which nearly doubled its tally from the 2019 assembly elections. “Farmers and women solidly backed us,” Pawar said.

The Mahayuti’s effort to address farmers’ grievances appears to have played a decisive role. During his state tour in August, Pawar began by acknowledging the government’s earlier misstep of banning onion exports. “I admit the ban was a mistake and apologise for it. I have assured the central government that onion exports will not be banned again,” he had told farmers. His apology, coupled with the government’s subsequent action, seems to have rebuilt trust among the state’s onion growers.

Around two weeks before the elections, onion prices in Nashik’s wholesale markets surged from ₹40 to ₹60 per kg, providing a much-needed boost for farmers. Nashik, India’s largest onion-producing district, is home to the Lasalgaon wholesale market, the country’s biggest hub for onions. Farmers earned over ₹6,000 per quintal for their summer crop, with prices expected to remain high until the arrival of fresh stock.

Ladki Bahin and other welfare schemes

In Marathwada and Vidarbha, where low market rates for soya beans and cotton had triggered discontent, schemes like free electricity and Majhi Ladki Bahin helped offset the damage.

The scheme is for women aged between 21 and 60 years whose families have an annual income of less than ₹2.5 lakh. The Mahayuti alliance announced that the amount of the scheme will be hiked to ₹ 2,100 per month from the existing ₹1,500 per month if the alliance comes back to power.

This economic upswing translated into electoral gains for the Mahayuti. In Nashik district, the alliance won 14 out of 15 seats, while the remaining seats went to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). Neighbouring Ahmednagar district delivered 10 of its 12 seats to the Mahayuti. In Pune, parts of which are also known for onion farming, the alliance won 18 out of 21 constituencies. Sambhajinagar district saw a clean sweep with Mahayuti winning all nine seats, while in Solapur district, the BJP secured five of the 11 seats, with the Sharad Pawar-led NCP taking four and one seat each going to Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Peasants and Workers Party (PWP).

Special Onion Express trains

The continuation of the Onion Express, a government-backed train transporting onions from Nashik to other states, also played a key role. The government purchased onions at high rates from farmers and sold them at lower prices to consumers, ensuring a win-win for all. This initiative significantly boosted the morale and trust of onion farmers, further consolidating their support for the Mahayuti.

The 2024 assembly elections highlight how swiftly political fortunes can change when pressing grievances are addressed effectively. For Maharashtra’s onion farmers, the promise of better prices and decisive policy interventions proved instrumental in transforming discontent into unwavering support for the Mahayuti alliance.