How Purandare’s ‘Jaanta Raja’ took Chhatrapati Shivaji to every household in the state

PUNE In seven decades of his work, Babasaheb Purandare (99), produced many books and delivered hundreds of lectures. However, he is best known for his book Raja Shiv Chhatrapati and the popular play, Jaanta Raja.

The two are considered masterpieces on the life and times of the 17th century Maratha king, Shivaji Maharaj. While his book has more than 16 editions and is estimated to have sold 500,000 copies, the play, first staged in 1985, has been performed 850 times over the last three decades.

Through ‘Jaanta Raja’ is performed by over 300 artistes, Purandare took the “open theatre” show to almost every town in Maharashtra, besides organising performances in various parts of India and the USA. The mahanatya (mega-play) was one of a kind, with its massive production values.

“To read history and understand it is sometimes a complex task. However, Purandare through his lucid writing, made it readable to everyone,” said Mandar Lawate, a historian.

According to Vishwas Patil, author and retired IAS officer, Purandare received a boost to bring Shivaji to the masses when Sumitra Raje Bhosale from the Royal family in Satara invited him for his first lecture. “His greatest contribution was that in a stretch of 10 days, he could deliver the entire story of Shivaji Maharaj. This was an achievement in modern times where he delivered long lectures and captured the imagination of the people for last 60 years. Babasaheb was a great orator with an excellent command over Marathi and his style was lucid, thus making his lectures a great contribution to literature.”

Whenever Jaanta Raja was being staged, young and old thronged in large numbers with most shows booked in advance. There were elephants and horses in the play that made it blockbuster worthy.

Divakar Pandey has worked with Babasaheb for 56 years. This play with more than 300 local actors and use of animals, brought the historical figure to life.

“No one has been able to compose a play till date in the manner in which Babasaheb Purandare did it, with the help of hundreds of actors and living animals. Babasaheb created a magnificent play, even though the journey very difficult,” said Pandey.

The play was a challenge from logistical point as shifting large number of animals and artistes was next to impossible. So Purandare often preferred local artistes wherever he went to stage the play.

According to Pandey, Purandare wanted to produce a magnificent play on Shivaji and found inspiration in England while watching plays there. This inspired him to write Jaanta Raja in 1978.

Milind Joshi, president, Maharashtra Sahitya Parisad said, “Earlier, history was regarded as a subject of researchers, but Babasaheb showed us that even the common man could understand the greatness of Raja Shivaji, through the use of the folk-tale style of telling a story. In fact Acharya Atre had written about Babasaheb’s work in his editorial in Maratha, stating that one could sense poets like Kalidas and prose like that of Shakespeare in Babasaheb’s works.”

Babasaheb continued to hold lecture series on Shiv Charitra even at the age of 75 year. Doctor has to step in and tell him not to speak for more than two hours.

At the same time, Raja Shivchhatrapati, Purandare’s hugely popular two-part book on Shivaji, written in Marathi, was first published in the late 1950s and has since been a staple in Marathi households, going through numerous reprints over the decades.

When Purandare turned 99 in July this year, senior historian Gajanan Mehendale said, “Babasaheb has the credit of taking the life of Chhatrapati to every household in Maharashtra. He also carries the great legacy of the Bharat Itihas Sanshodhak Mandal.

Sadanand More, author and critic who once headed the Philosophy department at the Savitribai Phule Pune University said, “Purandare’s work was immensely read and well appreciated. He was a Historian who used literary language to bring Chhatrapati Shivaj’s life to people.”