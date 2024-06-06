 How the ‘tutari’ symbol dented NCP (SP)’s votes    - Hindustan Times
How the ‘tutari’ symbol dented NCP (SP)’s votes   

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 06, 2024 06:10 AM IST

In Satara, an independent candidate with tutari as a symbol garnered over 37,000 votes, possibly leading to the vote division of NCP (SP) candidate Shashikant Shinde

Tutari, a trumpet-like instrument allotted as a symbol to little-known independent candidates in various constituencies, has led to serious vote division.  

According to NCP (SP) state unit chief Jayant Patil, the symbol given by the Election Commission to many independent candidates created confusion among voters. (HT PHOTO)
In Satara, an independent candidate with tutari as a symbol garnered over 37,000 votes, possibly leading to the vote division of NCP (SP) candidate Shashikant Shinde and resulting in his defeat. Shinde garnered 5.38 lakh votes against 5.71 lakh votes going to BJP nominee Udayanraje Bhonsle. Bhonsle emerged victorious with a margin of 32700 votes.   

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results.

According to NCP (SP) state unit chief Jayant Patil, the symbol given by the Election Commission to many independent candidates created confusion among voters. “As a result, many voters voted for tutari instead of a man blowing a trumpet. We are thinking to take up this issue with EC,” Patil said.  

The man blowing trumpet is an official symbol given to NCP (SP) by the EC. 

It’s been a well-known trick in politics to prop up candidates whose name or election symbol resembles that of political opponents, in the hope that they will eat away part of the votes of the opponent. 

Interestingly, independent candidates contesting from seats where NCP (SP) also fought polls, were given tutari as a symbol. In Dindori, Bhaskar Bhagre, the NCP (SP) candidate contesting against sitting MP and Union Minister Bharti Pawar, faced an unexpected challenge from a namesake, Babu Bhagre, an independent. While Bhaskar Bhagre made it in the end by defeating Bharati Pawar by 1.13 lakh votes, Babu Bhagre who was also assigned tutari as his election symbol garnered 1.3 lakh votes. 

