HSC exam results 2022: Only 242 cheating cases registered in state
PUNE A total of 242 cheating cases were registered and five dummy students were caught in the state in the annual Class 12 exams conducted by the Maharashtra Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, the results of which were declared by the board on Wednesday.
The number of cheating cases were less as compared to 2020, where 996 cases were registered. In the state, 21 junior colleges had a passing percentage of 0%, where no students cleared the HSC exams. Of these, eight colleges were of science stream, seven colleges of arts stream and six colleges of commerce stream.
According to education experts, with students having the examination centre, in their own schools or colleges, resulted in less number of cheating cases. Due to the pandemic, the state government had taken the decision to not change examination centres for this year’s exams.
Talking about the less number of cheating cases found this year, Sharad Gosavi, chairman of the state board said, “There is no specific reason for the less number of cheating cases, in fact, we had squads at every centre appointed for strict vigilance. Accordingly, these 243 cases were registered and five of the dummy students were found in the state out of which four were from Mumbai and one from Pune.”
