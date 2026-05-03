HSC results: Success stories rise above personal struggles

Pune: Beyond academic performance, this year’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) results highlight powerful stories of resilience, determination, and triumph over adversity. Among thousands of successful students, some candidates stand out for turning personal struggles into academic success. Among thousands of successful HSC students, some candidates stand out for turning personal struggles into academic success. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION)) Mangal Govind Sakat from the arts stream secured 69% in her HSC examination after returning to education following a gap of 15 years. Living in Kalas, Mangal has been working with her husband in waste collection and also taking up domestic work to support her family.

Dipali Mane, daughter of sanitary worker, scored 85.67%. (HT)

Despite financial hardships, she resumed her education and attended evening classes whenever possible. “Education helps a person move forward, and that’s how progress happens,” she said, reflecting on her journey. Her routine included mornings of waste collection, afternoons of work, and nights dedicated to studies. Similarly, Dipali Vijay Mane, from the commerce stream, achieved 85.67%, becoming the first person in her family to complete Class 12. A resident of Thergaon, Pimpri, her father works on a garbage collection vehicle in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Krishna Landge, who is disabled, scored 55%. (HT)

Despite financial and educational challenges, Dipali remained firm in her determination to study. With guidance and support, she continued her education at Marathwada Mitramandal College, Kalewadi. She not only excelled academically but also supported her younger brother in his studies. Her journey stands as a testament to perseverance and family support. Krishna Sanjay Landge, a student with a disability from the commerce stream, passed the examination with 55%. Living in Parvati, Krishna’s father often carried him to the examination centre to ensure he could appear for his exams.

Mangal Sakat, a sanitary worker, scored 69%. (HT)