HSC results to be declared on May 5

PUNE: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination commonly known as the Class 12 board exam, on Monday, May 5. Students who appeared for the examination conducted during February and March 2025 will be able to access their results online 1 pm onwards. MSBSHSE will declare results of HSC commonly known as Class 12 board exam on May 5. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The board released an official notification on Sunday confirming that results will be published as per the board’s prescribed procedure. Students will be able to view and download their marksheets from the websites designated by the board. These scores play a crucial role in determining college admissions, scholarship eligibility, and career planning.

The official websites where students can check their results include: [hscresult.mkcl.org] (https://hscresult.mkcl.org), [mahahsscboard.in] (https://mahahsscboard.in), and [results.targetpublications.org] (https://results.targetpublications.org). To view their results, students need to visit any of these portals, click on the link titled ‘HSC Examination Result 2025’ and enter their seat number along with their mother’s first name. Upon submission, the result will be displayed, and students are advised to download and print a copy for future reference.

The notification stated: “In addition to checking the results, students who are dissatisfied with their marks will have the opportunity to apply online for verification, photocopies of answer sheets, or re-evaluation of specific subjects (excluding graded subjects). These applications can be submitted either personally or through the students’ junior colleges on the board’s official website between May 6 and May 20, 2025.”

Tanvi Joshi, a science student said, “I’ve worked extremely hard this year, especially with the pressure of competitive exams like JEE alongside. The class 12 board exam marks are crucial for college admissions. I’m nervous but hopeful. I’ve already bookmarked the result websites and set reminders for 1 pm on May 5.”

Faizan Shaikh, a commerce student, said, “The results determine not just our college placements, but also scholarships and future opportunities. I’m confident about my performance, but still anxious about how strict the evaluation has been. I plan to apply for re-evaluation if there is even a slight mismatch in the expected marks.”