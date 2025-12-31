HSP tightens vigil on highways for New Year celebrations

The Highway Safety Patrol (HSP) of the Pune division has stepped up surveillance and enforcement across major state and national highways, anticipating heavy traffic movement and increased risk of road accidents due to New Year celebrations. With a large number of hotels, resorts and roadside dhabas located along highways in the Pune division, thousands of people travel late into the night to attend year-end parties, prompting strict preventive measures. With a large number of hotels, resorts and roadside dhabas located along highways in the Pune division, thousands of people travel late into the night to attend year-end parties, prompting strict preventive measures. (FILE)

Vikrant Deshmukh, superintendent of police, HSP, Pune division, said that the department has made elaborate arrangements to ensure road safety during New Year celebrations.

“We have intensified patrolling and deployed special squads across all major highways in the Pune division. Proper traffic management is being carried out, and strict action is being taken in drunk driving cases. Checking is going on extensively across highways to ensure that motorists follow traffic rules and celebrations do not turn into tragedies,” Deshmukh said.

He added that particular attention is being paid to vulnerable and high-footfall locations. “Special vigilance is being maintained at sensitive spots such as the Khandala stretch on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway, Khed Shivapur toll naka, and the Ahmednagar highway, where traffic volume increases significantly during year-end celebrations. Our teams are present round the clock at these locations,” Deshmukh stated.