HTMS being implemented on Pune-Mum e-way to curb speeding, accidents

In a bid to restrain speeding and accidents on the Pune-Mumbai expressway (e-way), the ‘highway traffic management system’ or HTMS is being implemented by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) and state transport department. As part of the HTMS, CCTV cameras have been installed and soon, the entire system will be fully operational. The complete system has been handed over to the state transport department by the MSRDC and soon, its actual implementation including imposing fines on drivers for speeding on the e-way etc. will begin. The complete system has been handed over to the state transport department by the MSRDC and soon, its actual implementation including imposing fines on drivers for speeding on the e-way etc. will begin. (HT PHOTO)

The HTMS includes speed detection, detection of lane-changing by vehicles, and most importantly, exact speeds of vehicles and imposition of fines on violators. A total of 430 high-end, advanced CCTV cameras have been installed under this project covering both sides of the e-way and at various distances. While boards have been installed along the e-way displaying the speed limit on that specific stretch. With this, the state transport department will be able to take action against reckless drivers indulging in speeding or lane-cutting on the e-way.

Rahul Vasaikar, superintending engineer, MSRDC, said, “The installation work of all the cameras has been completed and we have handed over the system to the state transport department. Now, the trial runs of this entire system are going on and soon, it will be fully operational.”

The e-way is a mix of straight roads, the ghat section, waterfalls, Nature, tunnels etc. But at the same time, accidents are taking place frequently on the e-way due to various reasons. It is to curb these that the HTMS has been introduced.