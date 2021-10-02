Home / Cities / Pune News / Husband-wife, seven-year-old daughter killed in road accident on Chakan-Shikrapur highway
By Nadeem Inamdar
A husband-wife duo along with their seven-year-old daughter on two-wheeler were killed after their vehicle was hit head-on by a speeding container on the Chakan-Shikrapur road on Friday. The victims have been identified as Ashok Dagdu Pawar, wife Sarika and their daughter Anu, while another daughter identified as Shubhra (3) escaped with minor injuries.

According to the police, the victims were on their way towards Chakan and had stopped at Jatewadi phata. While Ashok was speaking to someone on mobile after he had stopped his two-wheeler, a speeding container came from the opposite direction and hit them. The container driver Balaji Sanjay Yelgate, a resident of Latur, has been arrested on charges of rash and negligent driving. Investigators said that all the injured were rushed to a private hospital for treatment where the three of them died.

