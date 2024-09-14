Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Sep 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hyena enters private firm premises in Chakan, rescued

ByGayatri Vajpeyee
Sep 14, 2024 08:44 AM IST

In a four-hour operation, the forest department on Friday successfully rescued a hyena that had entered a private company building at Chakan

Pune: In a four-hour operation, the forest department on Friday successfully rescued a hyena that had entered a private company building at Chakan. The animal had got stuck in heavy material kept at the firm’s premises.

In a four-hour operation, the forest department on Friday successfully rescued a hyena that had entered a private company building at Chakan. (HT)
In a four-hour operation, the forest department on Friday successfully rescued a hyena that had entered a private company building at Chakan. (HT)

Yogita Nayakwadi-Veer, round forest officer from Chakan, said, “Around 8.45 am on Friday, we received an alert of the wild animal spotted at the Impression System and Engineering Private Limited premises. The rescue operation was challenging as the hyena had got stuck in heavy material kept at the premises. We rescued the animal without tranquilising it with a dart.”

The animal was brought to the Transit Treatment Centre in Bavdhan to check for injuries.

Nachiket Utpat, director, outreach, RESQ charitable trust said, “The animal’s health check-up was conducted and as no serious injury was identified, it is fit to release in wild.”

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On