Hyena enters private firm premises in Chakan, rescued

Pune: In a four-hour operation, the forest department on Friday successfully rescued a hyena that had entered a private company building at Chakan. The animal had got stuck in heavy material kept at the firm’s premises. In a four-hour operation, the forest department on Friday successfully rescued a hyena that had entered a private company building at Chakan. (HT)

Yogita Nayakwadi-Veer, round forest officer from Chakan, said, “Around 8.45 am on Friday, we received an alert of the wild animal spotted at the Impression System and Engineering Private Limited premises. The rescue operation was challenging as the hyena had got stuck in heavy material kept at the premises. We rescued the animal without tranquilising it with a dart.”

The animal was brought to the Transit Treatment Centre in Bavdhan to check for injuries.

Nachiket Utpat, director, outreach, RESQ charitable trust said, “The animal’s health check-up was conducted and as no serious injury was identified, it is fit to release in wild.”