IBM SkillsBuild Hackathon concluded in Pune

Edunet Foundation, a non-profit working in the area of skilling, livelihood enhancement and STEM education, in collaboration with IBM, hosted the IBM SkillsBuild Hackathon in Pune, a press release stated on Tuesday. A total of 72 teams from 41 institutes across Maharashtra participated in this state-level hackathon. Over seven weeks, students engaged in virtual mentoring sessions and developed innovative projects using IBM Cloud tools, including Watson Studio, Watson Assistant, and AutoAI. The event highlighted the transformative power of technology-driven education and project-based learning.

The event highlighted the transformative power of technology-driven education and project-based learning. The top three teams presented projects, demonstrating creative and practical solutions to real-world challenges. Their presentations showcased technical expertise, innovation, and problem-solving capabilities. The faculty mentors played an important role in guiding all teams through their Hackathon journey. The contributions were recognised during a special segment, “Hackathon Journey: Faculty Experience Share,” which highlighted the importance of collaborative guidance in driving innovation.