IDTR to conduct training for PMPML bus drivers 

After the deadly accident that killed 9 people in Mumbai on the BEST bus, the PMPML transport body has decided to give training to all its drivers. For this, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) will soon sign an MoU with the Institute of Driving Training and Research (IDTR), with training for 2000 drivers beginning in January 2025. The training has been designed to produce skilled and technically sound drivers. (HT PHOTO)

A workshop based on the ‘5 point plan’ of traffic rules has been organised for PMPML bus drivers through IDTR.

The training has been designed to produce skilled and technically sound drivers. In this, bus drivers will be trained in road safety policy, traffic regulations, driver duties and responsibilities, vehicle-passenger safety, road separation policy route management, etc.

“PMPML bus drivers have emerged as a key player in Pune’s transportation sector. Bus drivers practise for 8 to 10 hours by halting the bus at scheduled stops based on passenger demand, from narrow roadways in the city’s central parts to traffic jams in by-lanes. Furthermore, these bus drivers constantly deal with traffic lights, vehicles approaching from the opposite direction, and congested city streets. As a result, accidents cannot be completely ruled out. As a result, PMPML bus drivers will be trained in accordance with the traffic policy’s ‘5 Point Plan’,” stated ‘IDTR’ principal Sanjay Sasane.

As per the directives of the central government, old vehicles are being phased out and pollution-free electric buses and ‘CNG’ based buses are being introduced in the ‘PMPML’ fleet in phases. There are major technical changes in old and modern buses. Therefore, these bus drivers need to be trained in modern buses and trained. Accordingly, experts from IDTR, seniors from Tata Company and senior officers and experts from Yashwantravar Chavan Development Administration Prabodhini (Yashada) will train these bus drivers.

Currently, the transport body has a total of 4,928 bus drivers. Of these, 2,682 are PMPML’s bus drivers and 2,246 are contractor-based drivers. Since the training period is two days, it has been planned to train 50 drivers at a time in one batch. Accordingly, a period of 2 to 2.5 months has been fixed to complete the training of all bus drivers.

“Due to the drivers’ working hours, stress, and traffic congestion in PMPML, accidents are being caused by drivers. Since modern vehicles are being included in the fleet, a good training workshop has been planned based on the ‘5 Points plan’ with the help of IDTR from the point of view of drivers and passengers. The training period was postponed due to the current assembly elections, then the end of the year, and currently the Koregaon Bhima Vijaystambh ceremony,” said Nitin Narvekar, PMPML joint managing director.