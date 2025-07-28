Illegal resorts, hotels near Khadakwasla dam face demolition next week

The Pune Water Resources department has issued final notices to 23 people for illegal encroachment near the Khadakwasla dam, which includes hotels, resorts and temporary structures, as it was found that these structures were polluting the dam area. The district collector is expected to fix dates for demolition this week and is likely to launch the drive next week. The first notice was issued on April 25 and the final one on July 25 to the owners of the 23 structures. (HT)

To stop encroachers from getting a stay order from the courts, caveats have been filed in both the district and high courts.

Taking serious note of the complaints about the growing encroachments in the area, Water Resources minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil had recently assured that a drone survey would be carried out to assess the extent of the encroachments and identify the encroachers. Based on this survey, 23 structures were identified for demolition.

The first notice was issued on April 25 and the final one on July 25 to the owners of the 23 structures. The department is now preparing for the demolition drive in coordination with the Pune Municipal Corporation and police department.

Shweta Kunhade, executive engineer, Khadakwasla Project, said, “We will now coordinate with the district collector and carry out the demolition next week. We are checking how many trucks and JCB machines will be needed. Civic and police support will be taken for this action.”

Food tables in dam water

During the drone survey, the Water Resources department found out that some hotel owners had set up tables and chairs directly in the dam waters, where they serve food and drinks to guests. Alcohol was also reportedly served on the same tables, posing a serious pollution risk.

The survey covered both the dam and adjoining canals, capturing photographs and mapped encroachments. Tenders worth ₹25 lakh will be floated to determine the legal boundaries of the dam and canal lands.

According to Water Resources department officials, the 23 encroachments include landscaping, permanent buildings and temporary sheds. Notices have been issued to all owners, asking them to remove the structures.

Minister admits illegal construction

During the recent monsoon session of the Assembly, minister Vikhe-Patil admitted in the House that land in the catchment area of the Khadakwasla Dam - earmarked for the Water Resources department - was beautified with the help of NGOs and locals. But, over time, illegal bungalows, farmhouses, hotels, resorts, and even offices of private companies came up there.

Questions were raised about whether villages like Gonhe Budruk, Khanapur and Gohe Khurd had been illegally filled with soil and if this was impacting the dam’s water storage.

No impact on water storage

Vikhe-Patil clarified in the Assembly that there has been no encroachment inside the dam and no negative impact on water storage has been noticed, but illegal structures have been built on government land. He said notices had been issued and action would be taken jointly by the Water Resources department, PMC, Revenue department, and home department.

50 guards, CCTV cameras

He also stated that there are no serious flaws in the safety systems of the Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar dams - all part of the Khadakwasla Joint Project. A total of 50 security guards have been deployed to ensure safety of the dams. Of these, 23 guards are posted at Khadakwasla dam, 11 at Panshet dam, 10 at Varasgaon dam and six at Temghar dam.

While CCTV cameras have been installed at multiple spots around the dam, a 24x7 police post is operational near the dam’s left side. “The current security system is not inadequate,” Vikhe-Patil told the House.