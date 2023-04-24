No respite from heat even as Pune is set to receive another spell of rain

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an orange and yellow alert for Maharashtra as the state is likely to receive intense rainfall from April 25-28. Women seen using an umbrella during a hot afternoon on Pashan NDA road on Monday. (Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)

A rise in both maximum and minimum temperatures in and around Pune is expected in the next few days, said IMD. The weather body has issued a yellow alert as the city is likely to withness light to very light rainfall in the next 24 hours. On April 26, city is likely to receive moderate rainfall, stated the IMD forecast.

Despite the rain forecast, the temperature is expected to remain at a higher level as the moisture incursion continues. Anupam Kashyapi, head of Whether and Forecasting division, IMD, Pune said, “From April 24 onwards, the city is likely to experience thunder activity, lightning, short period strong wind & very light to light rainfall. The day temperatures will be high and loudy skies, especially at night, would result in a convective current which can lead to an increase in nighttime temperatures as well. Therefore. citizens may experience partially uncomfortable conditions.”

On Monday, Shivajinagar recorded maximum temperature of 37.4 degrees Celsius. Pashan was at 37.1 degrees Celsius and Lohegaon at 37.3 degrees Celsius, as per IMD.

From April 25-28, Vidarbha will experience more rainfall while some parts of central Maharashtra and Marathwada will witness moderate showers, said IMD.

Jyoti Sonar, IMD meteorologist said, “A low-pressure line is going through the internal parts of Maharashtra, which is dominating the weather in the state. Similarly, wind discontinuity is formed due to winds flowing from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. Also, moisture incursions are there, all these systems result in the development of favourable conditions for rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning.”

An Orange alert for moderate rainfall has been issued for five districts in Vidarbha on April 25, while on April 26, as many as 11 districts in central Maharashtra and Marathwada including Pune are likely to receive moderate rains. The yellow alert is issued for all four divisions for April 27-28.