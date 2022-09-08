IMD predicts rainfall on Ganpati visarjan day in Pune

Pune: Moderate rainfall likely in Pune city on Ganpati visarjan (September 9), according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Orange alert issued for isolated heavy rainfall warning for ghat regions till September 10.

Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said that winds coming from the Arabian sea are getting stronger.

Rainfall is likely to be intense in parts of the city on Friday.

“Intense rainfall spell is likely to continue till September 12 for Pune city. Parts of central Maharashtra and Konkan and Goa are likely to have isolated heavy rainfall and these parts also have an orange alert,” said Kashyapi.

“Radar images show that west-north westerly winds from Arabian sea are slowly becoming stronger. This also indicates constant rain, but intensity will be light to moderate intensity,” he said, adding that more rainfall is expected in the coming few days.

“This time the rain pattern is not like the typical monsoon pattern as its associated with daytime high temperature, formation of cumulonimbus (thunder clouds) which results in lightning and thunderstorms. Moderately intense spells of rain are expected. A few of the coming days may reach the upper limit of moderate rain,” he said.