IMD predicts rainfall on Ganpati visarjan day in Pune
Pune: Moderate rainfall likely in Pune city on Ganpati visarjan (September 9), according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Orange alert issued for isolated heavy rainfall warning for ghat regions till September 10.
Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said that winds coming from the Arabian sea are getting stronger.
Rainfall is likely to be intense in parts of the city on Friday.
“Intense rainfall spell is likely to continue till September 12 for Pune city. Parts of central Maharashtra and Konkan and Goa are likely to have isolated heavy rainfall and these parts also have an orange alert,” said Kashyapi.
“Radar images show that west-north westerly winds from Arabian sea are slowly becoming stronger. This also indicates constant rain, but intensity will be light to moderate intensity,” he said, adding that more rainfall is expected in the coming few days.
“This time the rain pattern is not like the typical monsoon pattern as its associated with daytime high temperature, formation of cumulonimbus (thunder clouds) which results in lightning and thunderstorms. Moderately intense spells of rain are expected. A few of the coming days may reach the upper limit of moderate rain,” he said.
-
Lucknow’s Levana Suites not registered under Sarai Act, says official
LUCKNOW The owners of Levana Suites had not got the hotel registered under Sarai Act and faltered in getting an approved map by the LDA, mutation of property for house tax and procurement of proper bar licence, said an official of the district administration. If a hotel is found running without registration under Sarai Act, it can invite penalty and other action as per law, said an official.
-
A peep into portals to new ideas, expressions
US-based artist-curator Nicholas Ruth, as part of the International Print Exchange Programme, and in collaboration with the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi, has curated works of artists from 17 countries for an exhibition of printmaking, titled Threshold. The exhibition will be organised by the CLKA at the Government Museum and Art Gallery, Sector 10C, Chandigarh from September 9 to 14. Each print in this exhibition is in itself a portal to new ideas and expressions.
-
204 mobile tanks in Pune on immersion day
The Pune Municipal Corporation has arranged 204 mobile tanks across the city in addition to 303 artificial ponds under 15 ward offices for immersion of idols on Friday. It is also collecting idols at 216 places. According to civic officials, 4,500 members from PMC solid waste management department will clean the roads immediately after Ganesh immersion processions.
-
Shiv Sena, Congress rebut BJP on Yakub Memon grave row, blame Fadnavis
A controversy erupted over the beautification of the grave of 1993 Mumbai blasts convict Yakub Memon on Thursday with the BJP accusing the previous Uddhav Thackeray government of giving permission to build a memorial of a terrorist and Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi parties accusing the BJP of turning a non-issue into a political one. Yakub was executed on July 30, 2015. It also demanded an apology from Shiv Sena chief, the former chief minister and Thackeray.
-
Minor’s murder at children’s home: Security guard booked for negligence
Police have booked a security guard with David Sassoon Industrial School and Children's Home in Matunga where four minor boys allegedly beat a 16-year-old mentally challenged and speech-and-hearing impaired fellow inmate to death. The warden found him unconscious and took him to Sion Hospital where he was declared brought dead. A murder case was registered against the four, and they were later moved to Dongri remand home. He was found loitering alone at Girgaum chowpatty.
