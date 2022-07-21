In PMC, OBCs to get up to 47 reserve seats after SC order
Pune: After Wednesday’s verdict by the Supreme Court (SC) restoring Other Backward Castes (OBCs) reservation in local bodies, the State Election Commission (SEC) will initiate the preparations for holding polls in local bodies with OBC quota for which yet another round of lottery draw for deciding reserve seats will be carried out, officials said.
Following the recommendations of the Banthia commission, the SET within next few days will determine reservation for OBCs in each of the local bodies, including Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Officials said SEC will direct the local administration to hold draws to fix reservation on the seats as per the quota.
Though the apex court has accepted the report of commission which had recommended 27 per cent reservation, but order is not out yet and there is no clarity how much quota to be reserved for OBC in civic polls.
In Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), OBCs may have up to 47 seats reserved for them for the 173 members to be elected from 58 electoral panels for general body. According to Yashwant Mane, deputy commissioner, election wing, PMC, the fresh round of draw will only determine reservation for OBCs.
“Once the SEC prepares schedule for polls, we will conduct draw for OBC reservation. In PMC, OBCs will have 47 seats reserved which is 27 per cent of total strength of general body. While conducting the draw, seats reserved for SCs and STs will remain untouched,” said Mane.
As decided by SEC, 87 seats have already been reserved for women, 23 for SCs, and two for STs.
Political workers from different parties and administrative officers are expecting municipal elections likely to be held between Dussehra and Diwali festivals in October or in the last week of September this year.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday accepted the report submitted by Banthia commission to provide 27 per cent political reservation for OBC communities.
The apex court also asked election commission to declare poll schedule in next two weeks.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) city unit president Prashant Jagtap said, “We are hoping that elections will be held between September and October. Most probably before Diwali. It was our demand to allow political reservation before holding the election. Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) had constituted the commission whose report was accepted by the Supreme Court.”
According to BJP leader and petitioner in apex court, Ujwal Keskar, the SEC clearly said that it would announce programme after taking into consideration the India Meteorological Department’s advice.
“It means that the elections will be held after rainy season. After getting final order, we will get clarity about ward delimitation.”
The battle for PMC will be crucial for all parties, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), NCP, Congress, Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. The BJP-controlled civic body between 2017 and 2022 with 98 corporators. After coming to power in the state during 2019 by aligning with Sena, the NCP is looking to regain its control over PMC, which has an annual budget of ₹6,700 crore.
BJP city unit president Jagdish Mulik said, “We welcome the decision. Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis promised that he would ensure to get OBC reservation and we got it. Usually polls are not held during rainy season. It’s election commission’s right to announce dates but we expect that it would get announced after rainy season, mostly in October.”
-
Prayagraj: 65-yr-old man killed in Koraon, valuables looted
Unidentified miscreants brutally killed a 65-year-old man and then made off with valuables from his house at Chhapar Hardaun village under Koraon police station of trans-Yamuna area late Tuesday night. Villagers came to know of the incident on Wednesday morning and called the police. On Tuesday night he went to sleep after locking his house. On Wednesday morning, villagers spotted Bhagirathi's body lying in a pool of blood and his house ransacked.
-
Kerala governor visits Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan
Kerala governor, Arif Mohammad Khan, on Wednesday, offered prayers at Bankey Behari Temple in Vrindavan and advised against paying any heed to those with divisive ideology. He also said there was harmony among most communities in the country and when asked if there was any message by his visit to temples, he said, this (his temple visit despite being a Muslim) shouldn't be seen as something unusual.
-
U.P. Governor: Varsities should focus on research
Lucknow Chancellor of state universities and Governor Anandiben Patel said on Wednesday that universities should focus on research. Presently, all the attention of higher education institutions was focused only on teaching work, she said. The Governor, while inaugurating a one-day state level workshop on “Quality education, building world class universities to Improve national and global rankings” at Raj Bhawan, said, “We have to prepare our education systems according to the international standard.”
-
‘Institutes should be open to change, adaptive to new trends’
Educational institutions need to be open to change, said Prof Satish K Tripathi, president of State University of New York at Buffalo, United States during his interaction with directors of institutes, deans and senior officers of Banaras Hindu University here on Wednesday. He said that the academic landscape was undergoing a massive transformation. Hence, educational institutions should also be adaptive to the new trends and practices in the interest of students, pedagogy and research.
-
Lucknow University to roll out red carpet for NAAC team today
A team from National Assessment and Accreditation Council will visit the Lucknow University from Thursday to carry out physically verify LU claim for better grading. LU has obtained NAAC grading twice, four of the possible five stars in 2002 and B grade in 2014. “This time we are hopeful of further improvement in our rating,” said LU spokesperson, Durgesh Srivastava. A mock drill too was conducted to ensure departments were better prepared.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics