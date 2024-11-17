Increase in bird sightings at Pune’s Vetal Tekdi

Compared to the previous year, birders from across Pune saw more different species of birds at Vetal Tekdi. Nearly 140 different kinds of birds were spotted during a bird-watching event from November 5 to November 12, 2024, compared to 111 species spotted during the same period last year. More than 50 checklists were created during this week along with exhaustive trip reports as participants undertook multiple trails on the tekdi. (HT PHOTO)

“Amongst the 140 species documented are some uncommon to sight birds such as the Eurasian Wryneck, Grey-necked Bunting, and Taiga Flycatcher. Raptors such as the Eurasian Sparrowhawk, Shaheen Falcon, White-eyed Buzzard, and Booted Eagle were also sighted and documented with photographs by the participants,” said Ranjeet Rane, a member of Vetal Tekdi Bachav Kruti Samiti.

This year’s event saw enthusiastic participation from birders across Pune with more than 40 birders registering to participate across two categories - best checklist and best trip report. During the week-long event, participants documented their birding trails on the EBird platform and shared their documentation for evaluation by a panel of moderators.

More than 50 checklists were created during this week along with exhaustive trip reports as participants undertook multiple trails on the tekdi, vying for the title of “Vetal Tekdi Birding Champion.”

“Today, a slew of ill-planned projects such as the Balbharti-Paud Phata Road continue to threaten the fragile ecosystem of the hill complex,” said Rane.

Citizen voices opposing these archaic proposals of “development” have only gotten stronger with time. But so has the underlying need to create awareness about the rich biodiversity in general and the unique bird life of the tekdi complex in particular. With this objective in mind, the Vetal Tekdi Bachav Kruti Samiti came up with the idea of organising a week-long birding marathon in the hills.

Sightings of birds like the Indian Rollers, Spotted Owlets, and the majestic Purple Heron will encourage us to conserve the hill complex for future generations, said the participants.