Independent terminal for private aircraft proposed at Pune airport

Pune: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has proposed a dedicated general aviation terminal at Pune International Airport for private helicopters and chartered flights. Currently, non-scheduled operators use the space as commercial airlines, often leading to delays and operational difficulties. The new plan, part of a 300-acre airport expansion project, aims to ease congestion, streamline passenger movement, and provide facilities exclusively for private air travel. The proposed terminal will include separate waiting lounges, check-in counters, customs, immigration, and faster security clearance for business executives. (HT)

The proposed terminal will include separate waiting lounges, check-in counters, customs, immigration, and faster security clearance for business executives, high-profile travellers, and tourists who rely on private aviation. Officials said that leading operators such as Matrix, Vistara Aviation, and Pawan Hans are expected to benefit from the facility. With Pune’s rapid growth as a hub for IT, manufacturing, and defence industries, the demand for private air travel has been steadily rising.

Murlidhar Mohol, minister of state for civil aviation, said on Tuesday, “Pune has become one of the fastest-growing cities in India, with increasing demand for both commercial and private air connectivity. A dedicated terminal for helicopters and charter flights is not just a convenience, but a necessity. It will reduce congestion at the existing terminal, provide privacy and efficiency to frequent business travellers, and create a modern gateway for international investors visiting the city. Our aim is to ensure that Pune’s aviation infrastructure keeps pace with its economic growth, and the proposal is a step in that direction. The government is committed to facilitating the project and making Pune a model city for balanced aviation development.”

Rahul Kedari, a city-based entrepreneur and frequent flyer on chartered aircraft, said, “For business travellers like me, time is often the most valuable resource. Currently, private flight passengers have to go through the same congestion as regular travellers. A dedicated terminal will be a game-changer for business and corporate aviation in the region.”