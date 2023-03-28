India-Africa ties aim at building a multipolar world order: Rajnath Singh

Pune Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during first India - Africa Army Chiefs Conclave on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that both India and Africa were united in their cooperation aimed at building a multipolar world order.

He was speaking at the first edition of the India-Africa Army Chiefs’ conclave organised on the sidelines of the second Africa-India Joint Exercise ‘AFINDEX’ in Pune on March 28. The conclave was attended by Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande and Chiefs and representatives of 31 African nations, along with other civil and defence dignitaries.

“We are united by the common goals of eradicating poverty, achieving sustainable development, promoting peace and harmony and improving the quality of life of the people,” Singh said.

India and its numerous defence partners on the African continent are brought together by their focus on maritime security and counter-terrorism, according to Singh.

Rajnath Singh pointed out that the people of India and Africa together represent a third of humanity, a demographic dividend which has to be used wisely.

“Many African nations have the fastest rate of growth of population in the world. As per some projections, by 2050, there would be one African, out of every four people in the world. Therefore, if humanity has to develop, Africa has to develop. Today, Africa is home to more than a billion vibrant people, with more than two-thirds of them under the age of 35,” he added.

“India will continue to work with African nations to promote regional security, foster stability and enhance the defence capabilities together,” stated Singh.

He emphasised that the full potential of a nation’s progress can be realised only when its security is ensured.

“We believe that the preservation of individual human rights, such as the right to life and personal liberty, the right to employment, the right to a living, and so on, is dependent on a strong and effective state apparatus that can ensure the rule of law while also promoting economic growth and social development. Development can only take place in a safe and secure environment,” he said.

India has been at the forefront of providing training to African nations’ armed forces and equipping them with the necessary skills to face the security challenges of the twenty-first century. Counter-insurgency operations, peacekeeping, maritime security, and specialised training in new domains such as cyber warfare and drone operations are all covered by the training programs. It also encompasses training civilians in areas such as disaster management, humanitarian aid and medical assistance.

Many African countries’ armed forces personnel continue to visit India for training in different areas.

The defence minister described relative technological backwardness as one of the most important causes holding the developing world from high economic growth rates. Stating that new and emerging technologies provide an opportunity to leapfrog this gap, he extended India’s expertise in digital and clean & green technologies for the benefit of African nations. He emphasised India’s achievement of financial inclusion for all citizens through the Unified Payment Interface (UPI), describing it as a financial revolution. He also stressed that the exchange of ideas and practises will be two-way and India is keen to learn from the experiences of its African friends.