Indian Navy is aggressively going after piracy: Admiral Hari Kumar

Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of Naval Staff, on Wednesday said the Indian Navy is tackling piracy in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) aggressively, and has increased deployment of warships in the area. Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of Naval Staff, at INS Shivaji, Lonavla, on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

Speaking to the media at Lonavla’s INS Shivaji after the inauguration of a transcritical CO2-based air conditioning plant built indigenously in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, he said the Anti-Piracy Act has been helpful for the Navy.

The Indian Navy is running two operations in the IOR and one of them is an anti-piracy operation, Kumar said to a question.

“The anti-piracy operation has been going on since 2008 with constant deployment of herd ships to combat piracy. We have deployed about 108 ships to counter piracy till date. The presence of warships deters the pirates. Last year, we thought that piracy was almost over, but recently hijacking of an Indian vessel and Indian crew took place. We have increased the deployment and are aggressively going after them,” said the Navy chief.

The Maritime Anti-Piracy Act, 2022, has strengthened the Navy’s hands and India is among the few countries that have enacted such a legislation, he said. Multi-pronged efforts are underway on the indigenisation front, Kumar said to a question about the push for “Atmanirbharta” or self-reliance in defence procurement.

Speaking on the plant’s inauguration, the Navy chief said, “The air conditioning compressor has been developed indigenously. This is a major step towards meeting the government’s commitment to reduce global warming and emission of gases harmful to the environment.”

“I have given a commitment to the national leadership that by 2047, when we aspire to be a developed nation, the Indian Navy will be completely ‘Atmanirbhar’. That is the target we have set for ourselves. We have given this commitment, and we are working towards it. This implies that all our platforms will largely be indigenous,” he said.

On the third aircraft carrier, Admiral Kumar said, “It is being processed through the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and cleared by the Defence Procurement Board (DPB). Now, it has to fill up the Defence Security Corps (DSC) so there are some staff work requirements.”

The Navy chief asserted that the aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, will go for a full operation clearance by the end of this year.

“Vikrant after commissioning went through the initial operation clearance, landings and placing the craft and guarantee docking. Now, she will go for a full operation clearance,” Admiral Hari Kumar said.

On pursuing the Red Sea, the Navy chief said that the force is presently monitoring the situation there.

“We will go inside the Red Sea when our interests are threatened. We do not have many Indian flag vessels at the region and, so far, none of it has faced any issue. We are monitoring the situation,” he said.

The Indian Navy chief also flagged off the Indian Navy Chadar Trek (Frozen Zanskar River, Ladakh) expedition at INS Shivaji on Wednesday.

The Navy chief handed over the ceremonial Ice Axe to team leader Cdr Navneet Malik and wished them a successful expedition.

According to the navy officials, a team comprising 14 members would scale the summit at a height of 11,000 ft and unfurl the National flag and Naval ensign.

At alma mater

The Naval chief, who graduated from the National Defence Academy (NDA), joined the cadets from the Academy’s Juliet Squadron, in a round of push-ups on January 17. A video of the Admiral with a few officers and cadets was shared on X by the official handle of the Indian Navy.

(With agency inputs)