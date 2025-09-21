Indrayani River Improvement Project gets state-level tech approval

With the state-level technical committee (SLTC) approving a detailed plan for the Indrayani River Improvement Project, the decks have been cleared for work to begin on the long-awaited initiative under the central government’s AMRUT 2.0 scheme, officials said. The Indrayani River is not only a lifeline for nearly five million people in Pimpri-Chinchwad and the surrounding areas but also holds deep religious significance for Maharashtra’s Warkari community. (HT FILE)

The Indrayani River is not only a lifeline for nearly five million people in Pimpri-Chinchwad and the surrounding areas but also holds deep religious significance for Maharashtra’s Warkari community. The river improvement project, called ‘Namami Indrayani’ is expected to tackle pollution, manage floods, and beautify the riverbanks, officials said.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in his post on X said that the project aims to “achieve river conservation, flood control, water treatment, and beautification together.”

City engineer and head of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s (PCMC’s) environment department, Sanjay Kulkarni, said that with the SLTC’s nod, the PCMC can now move forward with tendering and construction.

According to officials, the ₹526 crore plan includes two sewage treatment plants (STPs) with capacities of 40 MLD and 20 MLD to prevent untreated wastewater from entering the river. Interceptor systems will divert polluted water to the treatment plants, while stormwater drainage will help store rainwater. Strengthening riverbanks with stone structures and creating green belts along the banks will improve flood control and enhance biodiversity. The development plan also proposes water ATMs, public toilets, street furniture, chain-link fencing, compound walls and a biodiversity park to improve amenities for local residents and pilgrims. Environmental groups in the city had earlier called for a sustainable and well-planned approach toward river restoration, and their inputs have been incorporated into the final master plan.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Mahesh Landge from the Bhosari constituency, who has been following up on the issue with the government, said, “The improvement of the River Indrayani, which is a place of faith for the entire Warkari community in the state and the lifeline of Pimpri-Chinchwad residents, has received approval from the SLTC under the leadership of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Earlier, deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde had extended his cooperation to grant administrative approval. The BJP–Mahayuti government has kept its promise to the people of Pimpri-Chinchwad. I express my heartfelt gratitude to CM Fadnavis and the government.”