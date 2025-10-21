Industries demand more security, night patrols in Bhosari MIDC area during Diwali holidays

PUNE: The Forum of Small-Scale Industries Association, Pimpri-Chinchwad, has urged the Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner to increase security measures and night patrols in the Bhosari Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area during the Diwali holidays to prevent theft, assault and other illegal activities, officials said.

In a letter written to the Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner, association president, Abhay Bhor, highlighted that Bhosari MIDC is one of the state’s major industrial zones; spread across 22 blocks and nearly 3,500 acres, with around 76 kilometres of internal roads. The area houses over 5,000 to 6,000 industrial units with thousands of workers commuting daily. However, incidents of theft and assault on security staff have become common in the area during Diwali.

Bhor said, “During Diwali, most companies remain closed for five to six days. During this period, we often witness an increase in theft, assault on security guards and illegal parking of vehicles. Since workers receive their Diwali bonuses during this time, they often carry cash, making them vulnerable to such crimes.”

The association has therefore requested the police to deploy special night patrol teams, enhance CCTV surveillance, and take strict action against illegal activities in the area. The association claims that over 50 minor and major incidents of theft, robbery and assault on security guards are reported in the Bhosari MIDC area every year. “We urge the police department to take immediate steps to ensure the safety of industries and workers during the festive season,” Bhor said.

Ganesh Jamdar, senior police inspector attached to the Bhosari MIDC police station, said, “We have received the orders from the police commissioner’s office following which, patrolling and security measures in the MIDC area will be increased. Every year during Diwali, we increase patrolling in these areas.”