Influenza cases, deaths dropped sharply in Maharashtra in 2025

Pune: After witnessing a sharp surge in H1N1 (swine flu) and H3N2 (seasonal flu) cases in 2024, Maharashtra reported a significant decline in influenza infections and deaths in 2025, health officials said on Sunday. According to the district-wise data for 2025, Mumbai reported the highest number of 280 influenza cases and two deaths, followed by Kolhapur (193 cases) and Pune (173 cases), respectively. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to public health department data, Maharashtra recorded 942 influenza cases and eight deaths in 2025, compared to 2,351 cases and 72 deaths in 2024. This represents a sharp decline, with a nearly 60% drop in cases and an around 89% decline in deaths within a year.

Five deaths were reported in Nagpur and one in Nashik.

Public health department records indicate fluctuating trends over the past four years. The state reported 3,714 cases and 215 deaths in 2022, followed by 1,231 cases and 32 deaths in 2023, before cases surged again in 2024 and fell sharply in 2025, they said.

Health officials attributed the decline to several public health intervention strategies, including preventive and control measures. As per officials, regular surveillance of influenza-like illness, early treatment based on case classification, and the setting up of isolation wards in sub-district hospitals and medical college hospitals were done. Besides, all private hospitals with treatment facilities have been authorised to treat swine flu patients, while adequate stocks of oseltamivir and other essential supplies have been ensured.

Dr Sandeep Sangale, joint director of health services, said, “The decline in influenza cases in 2025 can be attributed to timely surveillance, early treatment, increased public awareness, and better preventive measures, including vaccination and prompt reporting of flu-like illness. Besides, flu vaccination has been prioritised for pregnant women in the second and third trimesters and high-risk people with diabetes and hypertension, and healthcare workers.”

Dr Avdhut Bodamwad of Lopmudra Hospitals said, “Once the peak of the influenza season passes, more people develop immunity either through vaccination or recent infection. As immunity in the community increases, flu activity naturally declines. This is a typical seasonal pattern, where after a phase of high transmission, the number of new infections begins to fall.”

As per officials, the state has also set up a technical committee for epidemic prevention and control, strengthened coordination to ensure availability of antiviral drugs at private pharmacies, and conducted training workshops for government and private doctors, along with public awareness campaigns, they said.