Inoperative streetlights irk commuters on Bavdhan-Pashan rd

The deserted roads due to Covid restrictions in addition to total darkness due to the non-functioning of streetlights on Bavdhan-Pashan road has made travelling harder for essential service commuters.

The streets lights are non-functional on the patch until it connects to NDA Pashan road where all the streetlights are working.

“Those who travel every day, they are getting use to this road but yesterday one of the food delivery services’ people hurt himself as he could not see the divider on the road. It’s been more than 10 days that the streetlights are not functional,” said Nishant Tupe, a daily commuter on the road.

A blocked portion of the road for metro work is adding to the commuters’ problems.

“The worst I feel is that only one patch is facing such problem; the lights at NDA Pashan road are completely functional. The common people are facing a lot of problem,” said Deepak Jadhav, a resident on Bavdhan-Pashan road.

With restrictions in place, the road has become more prone to accidents.

“At 9pm, when I return home there are no passing of vehicles and darkness brings uneasy feeling while commuting,” said Nisha Dutt, a nurse and a resident of Bavdhan.

A pizza delivery boy said, “We don’t visit this location every day, our many delivery boys are facing problems to commute whenever we have orders from residents of this road.”

An official from PMC electronic department said, “Due to ongoing metro work at Chandani chowk, street lights are not functional. Work is under progress and all street lights will be functional in a few days. On both the sides, street lights will be functional and repair work is also going on the complete stretch.”