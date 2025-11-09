Inspired by movie, Pune man kills wife; held

Warje-Malwadi police on Saturday arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly murdering his wife over suspicion about her character and attempting to destroy evidence by burning her body, officials said. The accused, identified as Sammer Punjabrao Jadhav of Swami Sankul Apartment, near Talathi office, Shivane Pune, is an automobile diploma holder and runs a garage. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the police, the accused admitted to having been influenced by movie “Drishyam” to commit the crime.

The accused, identified as Sammer Punjabrao Jadhav of Swami Sankul Apartment, near Talathi office, Shivane Pune, is an automobile diploma holder and runs a garage. The deceased, identified as Anjali Sameer Jadhav, 38, was teacher at a private school.

Officials said Sammer was involved in an extramarital affair with another woman and plotted to eliminate his wife by allegedly messaging her using his friend’s mobile and blaming her character.

According to the police, the accused and his wife went for a drive to Mariaai Ghat near Khed Shivapur on October 26. While returning, they halted at a godown that he had rented in Gogalwadi Phata, Shindewadi. When the couple was having food at the place, the accused allegedly strangled her to death. To destroy evidence, he burnt the body after placing it in an iron box, threw ashes in the riverbed and scraped the box.

Sambhaji Kadam, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Zone 3, said, “The accused had hatched a detailed plan. He had taken the godown on ₹18,000 monthly rent, made the iron box at the place and also stored firewood.”

Two days after the crime, the accused filed a missing person complaint at Warje-Malwadi Police Station and regularly visited the police station for follow-up on the case. While the case was handed over to the Rajgad Police Station, Warje-Malwadi counterpart continued the investigation citing its gravity.

Vishvjeet Kinegade, senior inspector, Warje-Malwadi Police Station said, “We found discrepancy in information shared by the accused after analysing CCTV footage and technical investigation. We called him and he confessed to the crime during interrogation.”