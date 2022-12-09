Home / Cities / Pune News / ‘Instead of forming municipal council for two villages, create another municipal corporation’

pune news
Published on Dec 09, 2022

Congress leader Balasaheb Shivarkar wrote to Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde, urging him to establish two municipal corporations in Pune to address the issues of all surrounding areas and plan development accordingly

The formation of a municipal council for only two villages has elicited mixed reactions. (HT PHOTO)
By HT Correspondent

Former minister and Congress leader Balasaheb Shivarkar demanded on Friday the formation of a separate Municipal Corporation for merged villages rather than a municipal council for two villages.

Shivarkar wrote to Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde, urging him to establish two municipal corporations in Pune to address the issues of all surrounding areas and plan development accordingly.

“Phursungi, Uruli Devachi, Uruli Kanchan, Wadki, Wagoli, Kesnand, Manjari Khurd, Manjri Budruk, Lonikand, Katraj, Undri, Pisoli, Wadachi Wadi, Autade wadi, and Handewadi are all adjacent,” he said.

All of these areas have become urban pockets as the population has increased in recent years,” Shivarkar further added.

Because Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is the largest urban area in Maharashtra and the second largest in the country, it has long been requested that another municipal corporation be formed.

As the CM announced the formation of a Municipal Council for Uruli Devachi and Phursugi, Shivarkar stated that this would not solve lingering issues in the area. In order to permanently solve the problems in these areas, another municipal corporation should be formed.

The formation of a municipal council for only two villages has elicited mixed reactions. However, many citizens and politicians in Pune support the formation of a new municipal corporation.

