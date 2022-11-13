Intercaste marriage: Court convicts two men for killing sister and brother-in-law

The Kolhapur court on Friday convicted two brothers for killing their sister and her husband in Kasba Bawda over her intercaste marriage in 2015.

Megha Patil from Panhala taluka of Kolhapur district married Indrajeet Kulkarni. While her family opposed the marriage, Megha moved to Kasba Bawda in Kolhapur with her husband.

The family was shunned due to Megha's intercaste marriage, due to this the brothers took the extreme step and killed Megha and her husband.

The court, on Friday sentenced the third accused, their close friend, to three years and six months imprisonment for helping the two brothers by destroying the evidence in the case.

According to the police investigation, the three accused visited Megha’s house and stabbed her and beat the husband to death. The three were held within five hours of the crime.

District Government Pleader Advocate Vivek Shukla said, “I have conducted the matter to ensure that proper trial and later conviction took place in the case.”