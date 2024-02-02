Interim Budget 2024 evokes mixed reactions among academicians

PUNE Experts have given a thumbs up to the Centre’s plans for setting up more medical colleges by utilising the existing hospital infrastructure and sanctioning funds of ₹4,000 crores for the schools under the PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme. While some have expressed disappointment and said that compared to the previous two years, the provisions have been less this year. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman (C) along with the Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary (L) and Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad before presenting the annual budget in the Parliament in New Delhi. Experts have hailed Centre’s plans for setting up more medical colleges, but expressed disappointment of provisions being less as compared to previous two years. (AFP)

Presenting the interim Budget for 2024-2025 in Parliament earlier on Thursday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government plans to set up more medical colleges by utilising the existing hospital infrastructure and will form a committee to examine the issues and make relevant recommendations.

Chandrakant Patil, state minister of higher and technical education, said, “It is heartening to witness the finance minister’s emphasis on the role of the National Education Policy 2020 in being a transformative force in empowering the youth, which has been systematically adopted in Maharashtra”

“ With an expansive network of over 75 universities and more than 6,000 colleges and institutions across the state, we’re happy to have embraced the implementation of several initiatives under the NEP, which indeed, aligns with our belief that education should not only transmit knowledge but also encompass the nurturing of well-rounded individuals,” he said.

“The budget has provided substantial funds for research, innovation, entrepreneurship and infrastructure creation in the higher education sector. Knowledgeable students will be a major support in realizing the dream of a developed India,” said Rajesh Pandey, an advisory member of the Maharashtra State National Service Scheme Committee.

“The finance minister has made available a substantial fund of ₹112 lakh crore for the education sector. Thus, it will be possible to implement the NEP quickly and effectively. Adding that this budget will increase the participation of the private sector in education. Due to the provisions in the budget, digital infrastructure will also be built. Students will get study facilities under a hybrid model. The announcement of a law to curb malpractices like paper splitting and copying is welcome and will bring transparency,” he added.

Akshay Jain, chairman of the Maharashtra State Youth Congress (media cell), said, “The budget allocation has reduced as compared to the last two years. Also, there is no clarity regarding jobs and employment after education.”