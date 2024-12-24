International flights to operate from Pune airport’s new terminal starting today

Pune: Starting Tuesday, all international flights from Pune International Airport will operate from the newly inaugurated terminal. Union minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol along with the airport officials reviewed the arrangements on Monday. Union minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol along with the airport officials reviewed the arrangements on Monday. Starting Tuesday, all international flights from Pune International Airport will operate from the newly inaugurated terminal. (HT)

As per the information given by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) Pune, all international flights running from the old terminal will operate from the new terminal from December 24.

“Currently, five international flights on three routes are operating from the Pune airport and it has been shifted to the new terminal. The technical process related to immigration has been completed to facilitate international travel,” said Mohol.