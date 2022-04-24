Investigate kidney transplant case, submit report before May 5: Court orders Koregaon Park police station

PUNE A Pune judicial magistrate court has directed the Koregaon Park police station to inquire into the kidney transplant case and file a report on or before May 5.

The court has asked the police to conduct an inquiry and report if any cognizable offence could be registered in the case.

To date, the health department and the directorate of medical education have taken multiple steps, including suspending the superintendent of the BJ Medical College, and also suspending the license for an organ transplant at Ruby Hall Clinic where the transplant took place.

On April 20, the Bombay High Court stayed the orders passed by the state health department to suspend the organ transplant licence of Ruby Hall Clinic.

The kidney racket case in Pune has exposed the way an illegal act like organ trafficking is committed in an organised manner to even forge documents.

The case pertains to a woman who was lured with ₹15 lakh for a kidney transplant. However, the woman has now complained that she never received the promised amount despite donating her kidney. The kidney transplant surgery took place at the Ruby Hall Clinic. An application seeking a thorough investigation by the Ruby Hall Clinic into the case was filed in court by the Human Rights Protection and Awareness Organization. Some evidence in this regard has been submitted to the court by both the organisations. Taking note of the application, the court has now directed the Koregaon Park police to investigate and submit a report.

The complainant has stated that the hospital forged the Aadhar card and a relationship certificate was created for the sake of the transplant. The court has also asked to investigate whether the forged documents were also prepared by the hospital, agent and recipient as it is not clear now whether the hospital or the officials were involved in forging the documents.