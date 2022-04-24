Investigate kidney transplant case, submit report before May 5: Court orders Koregaon Park police station
PUNE A Pune judicial magistrate court has directed the Koregaon Park police station to inquire into the kidney transplant case and file a report on or before May 5.
The court has asked the police to conduct an inquiry and report if any cognizable offence could be registered in the case.
To date, the health department and the directorate of medical education have taken multiple steps, including suspending the superintendent of the BJ Medical College, and also suspending the license for an organ transplant at Ruby Hall Clinic where the transplant took place.
On April 20, the Bombay High Court stayed the orders passed by the state health department to suspend the organ transplant licence of Ruby Hall Clinic.
The kidney racket case in Pune has exposed the way an illegal act like organ trafficking is committed in an organised manner to even forge documents.
The case pertains to a woman who was lured with ₹15 lakh for a kidney transplant. However, the woman has now complained that she never received the promised amount despite donating her kidney. The kidney transplant surgery took place at the Ruby Hall Clinic. An application seeking a thorough investigation by the Ruby Hall Clinic into the case was filed in court by the Human Rights Protection and Awareness Organization. Some evidence in this regard has been submitted to the court by both the organisations. Taking note of the application, the court has now directed the Koregaon Park police to investigate and submit a report.
The complainant has stated that the hospital forged the Aadhar card and a relationship certificate was created for the sake of the transplant. The court has also asked to investigate whether the forged documents were also prepared by the hospital, agent and recipient as it is not clear now whether the hospital or the officials were involved in forging the documents.
-
Kirit Somaiya’s driver booked for negligent driving
Mumbai A day after the arrest of Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya's driver, husband MLA Ravi Rana was booked for driving dangerously outside Khar police station on Sunday. In return, Somaiya too filed a police complaint against the Shiv Sainiks. The police are now waiting for the former MP's signature on his statement to register the FIR as he has refused to sign it.
-
Khelo India University Games 2021 kicks off with grand opening ceremony
Breath-taking performances depicting Karnataka's cultural heritage, and a captivating sound and light show added to a grand opening ceremony of the second Khelo India University Games 2021 (KIUG) at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. The Games were declared open by Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu. In a video message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Bengaluru for hosting the Games.
-
Bihar’s largest university crippled by ad hocism
In a first, Bihar's largest varsity, Magadh University at Bodh Gaya, which is spread across five districts, has all its four key positions — that of vice chancellor, pro-vice chancellor, registrar and finance officer — under additional charge while incumbent VC Rajendra Prasad remains on medical leave ever since vigilance raids were carried out at his office and Gorakhpur residence over five months ago in a case of alleged financial irregularities, officials said.
-
Bihar to reel under heat wave conditions till April 26: MeT
After a short relief, heatwave conditions gripped the state once again with maximum temperature crossing the 40C mark at several places, said officials of Patna Meteorological Centre on Sunday. According to Patna Meteorological Centre, heatwave conditions prevailed over six districts including Patna, Buxar, Sheikhpura, West Champaran, Samastipur, and Banka on Sunday while 14 districts are likely to come under the grip in the next 72 hours.
-
Pastor arrested for allegedly raping minor in Baghpat
A pastor was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Laliana village, under Chandi Nagar police station, in Baghpat on Sunday, police said. Circle officer of Khekra area Vijay Choudhary said the pastor was arrested on a complaint of the girl's family. They said the girl had on Saturday gone to the church ground for her daily cycling practice when the pastor lured her to a secluded place and raped her.
