Irrigation dept demands ₹143 crore from PCMC over unpaid water dues, penalties

Pune: The irrigation department recently issued a notice to the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) seeking payment of ₹143 crore, including pending dues for water supply and penalties for alleged failure to treat sewage adequately, officials said on Sunday. (FILE PIC)Pune, India - July 22, 2013:Pawana Dam in Pune, India, on Monday, July 22, 2013. (HT PHOTO)

According to the notice, the civic body allegedly treats only 275 MLD of sewage, despite an installed capacity of 345 MLD. The untreated water is discharged into the river, leading to pollution and treated water is not being adequately reused for irrigation purposes. The department also warned of cutting the water supply if the dues are not cleared.

A senior PCMC official confirmed that the bill, for the current financial year, also includes disputed charges. The official added that the civic body has already raised objections, and discussions are underway to resolve the issue.

Pramod Ombhase, city engineer and head of PCMC’s water supply department, said, “The municipal corporation has been regularly paying water charges. Around ₹8.06 crore was paid towards water dues on March 19. However, the irrigation department is imposing penalties for inadequate sewage treatment. We have received the notice regarding the outstanding dues, and a solution will be worked out.”

Pimpri-Chinchwad receives its primary water supply from the Pavana dam in Maval. The civic body lifts around 550 MLD of raw water from the Ravet weir on the Pavana river, which is then treated at water purification plants in Nigdi and Pradhikaran before being distributed across the city.

The irrigation department also flagged that the civic body is allegedly drawing more water than its sanctioned quota, warning that excess usage could lead to water scarcity during the summer months. However, PCMC officials stated that water lifting is within approved limits.