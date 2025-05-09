Irrigation dept raises concerns over ongoing riverfront development project

PUNE The irrigation (water resources) department has raised concerns over the ongoing Riverfront Development (RFD) project along the Mula-Mutha river undertaken by Pune- and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations, asking both corporations to exercise caution while executing works related to the project so as not to reduce the cross-section of the river and not violate the conditions mentioned in the no-objection certificate (NOC) for the project, officials said. Irrigation department asks Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations to follow conditions mentioned in NOC for the ongoing riverfront development project along Mula-Mutha. (HT FILE)

H V Gunale, chief engineer, water resources department, Pune, emphasised that the project must be carried out with the utmost care, following scientific methods, and with minimal damage to the river’s natural features. “We have urged both corporations to take the necessary precautions to protect the river’s flow, prevent erosion of the riverbanks, and safeguard the region’s biodiversity,” he said.

Earlier, the water resources department had granted NOCs for this project to the PMC and PCMC on the condition that the river’s carrying capacity will not be reduced and that the river’s cross-section will not be altered in any way. However, the department continued to receive complaints from citizens and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) regarding violation of NOC norms at various locations such as Wakad, Vishal Nagar, Pimple Nilakh, Kaspate Vasti, Bund Garden, Holkar Bridge and the Ramnadi confluence. Reports and site inspections revealed that the ongoing work involves heavy dumping of material in the riverbed, excavation of the river floor, and even construction of roads within the river itself. Local residents and environmentalists raised concerns over these activities reducing the river’s natural flow and harming its biodiversity.

Significantly, a public interest litigation (PIL) on the matter is also being currently heard in the high court and the government in response has appointed a special committee led by additional chief secretary of the water resources department to re-demarcate flood lines and monitor the project. Besides, a notice has been issued to the PCMC on March 22 for illegal dumping of debris and rubble near Pimple Nilakh crematorium for the ongoing RFD work.

A major concern raised by experts is that the two municipal corporations are handling the project on different sides of the same river. Ideally, a single agency should be responsible for the entire cross-section of the river to ensure uniformity and avoid technical complications, according to green activists.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Kulkarni, city engineer and head of the environmental department, PCMC, said, “We have received the letter from the irrigation department and all terms and conditions mentioned in the NOC will be followed by us during the RFD work. The letter has been issued following pressure from green activists and NGOs opposing the project.”

When contacted, Yuvraj Deshmukh, chief engineer, RFD project, PMC, said that they are following all terms and conditions of the NOC in the course of the RFD work.