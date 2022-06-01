Is it weekly maintenance or implicit water cut, Pune residents ask PMC

Pune: For many years, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been randomly citing maintenance as the reason for halting water supply every Thursday. However, residents and civic activists have questioned if this is part of a weekly water cut that inconveniences people.

The message — “Water supply in the city will be cut off on Thursday (June 2). On Friday, water supply will resume late in the morning at low pressure.” – every week is creating confusion among residents as they claim that maintenance is only a weak reason.

PMC officials have denied the claims made by residents and activists.

“The Thursday water supply cut off is purely done for maintenance. We have enough water for the city and there is no shortage,” said Aniruddha Pawaskar, head, PMC water department.

T Shintode, a resident, tweeted: “Can you share the details of the maintenance, please? With every other Thursday, the supply is brought down for maintenance, at this rate Pune should have the world’s most well-maintained water supply!”

The water cut was cancelled by PMC on May 26 as President Ram Nath Kovind was to visit the city the next day. Many residents pointed out that water supply was normal on those two days (May 26-27) before the supply was at low pressure from May 28.

Rujuta Gokhale, a resident of Karvenagar, said, “Many societies in the localities received water supply at full force only on May 26 and 27 during this summer season.”

Civic activist Santosh Nangare said, “Instead of stopping water supply of the entire city, PMC should target only those areas where maintenance is required.”