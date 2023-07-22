Software engineer duped of 12.57 lakh in cyber fraud

PUNE: A 33-year-old IT engineer from Hinjewadi has been duped of ₹12.57 lakh in an online task fraud, said police. A 33-year-old IT engineer from Hinjewadi has been duped of ₹ 12.57 lakh in an online task fraud, said police. (Shutterstock (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the complainant, the incident occurred between June 20 and July 20 2023. As per police, the complaint filed by the Sudarshan Laxman Sanap 33, resident of Kohinoor Coral Tower, Hinjewadi, the accused approached him via social media website. Accused lured the victim to get handsome returns after investing in an online task game.

Later, the accused added the victim’s name in a social media group, where he can get regular updates about the task. After completion of task, the victim gets certain amount. Initially he earned good money. Later accused asked him to invest some money against which the accused assured him 30-40 per cent returns on investments.

As per the instructions given by the accused, the victim transferred ₹12,57,000 to his six different bank accounts and waited for returns. When there was no reply from the accused then only the victim came to know that, he has been duped and he approached police station.

A case has been registered at Hinjewadi police station on Thursday under IPC sections 406 and 420, and further investigation is underway.