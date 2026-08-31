IT professional arrested after live-in partner dies by suicide in Pune

An IT professional from Delhi was arrested on Saturday in connection with the death of his 23-year-old live-in partner in Kharadi, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the woman, also an IT professional working with a multinational company, had shifted to the Kharadi apartment on August 20. (REPRESENTATIVE PI)

Police said the woman’s death, being treated as an alleged suicide, came to light around 1 pm on August 28 at the studio apartment in Kharadi where the couple had been living together.

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The accused, 23, a native of Bihar, works with a multinational company in Noida. He was arrested by Kharadi police following a complaint lodged by the deceased woman’s aunt.

According to police, the woman, also an IT professional working with a multinational company, had shifted to the Kharadi apartment on August 20. Police said the couple frequently had disputes and alleged that the accused assaulted, verbally abused and subjected her to physical and mental harassment.

Sanjay Chavan, SPI at Kharadi police station, said, “The victim was an IT professional at a multinational firm. Three months ago she came to Pune, and on August 20 she shifted to a studio apartment in Kharadi. Her friend was also frequently visiting Pune to meet her. From August 20, they were together.”

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{{^usCountry}} According to Chavan, the couple had frequent disputes and arguments, and the accused allegedly assaulted the woman. Police also observed injury marks on her body. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Chavan, the couple had frequent disputes and arguments, and the accused allegedly assaulted the woman. Police also observed injury marks on her body. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said that on Friday, while the accused was away from the apartment, the woman died by suicide by hanging herself with a bedsheet.

Based on the complaint, Kharadi police registered a case under Sections 108, 115(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with other relevant provisions.

Further investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death and the allegations of assault and harassment.