Pune techie loses 25 lakh in online fraud

A 29-year-old IT professional fell victim to a cyber fraud scam and lost ₹25,61,995 on April 11. The victim lodged a complaint at the cyber police station, Shivajinagar on Thursday.

The Pune cyber police station has registered a case of fraud under the Information Technology (IT) Act against the accused, identified as Aparna Krishna Iyer, Ajay Kumar Bansal, Bhansingh Rajput, police impersonators and bank account holders. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the complainant, the fraudsters posed as police officers from Andheri police station and informed her that a parcel with 140 grams of MD (mephedrone) was being sent from Mumbai to Taiwan in her name.

They threatened to register an FIR against her and to prove their official credentials, shared the last four digits of her Aadhaar card. Later, the accused defrauded the complainant into transferring ₹25,61,995 to various bank accounts under different pretexts of checking her financial details, investigators said.

The Pune cyber police station has registered a case of fraud under the Information Technology (IT) Act against the accused, identified as Aparna Krishna Iyer, Ajay Kumar Bansal, Bhansingh Rajput, police impersonators and bank account holders.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deputy commissioner of police (EOW and cyber crime) Sriniwas Ghadge said, ”We are gathering digital evidence as part of investigation.”