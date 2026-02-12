IUCAA survey finds Indian students lacking basic understanding of astronomy

Pune: Indian students, although curious and fascinated by astronomy, struggle to understand the basic concepts of the subject, revealed a nationwide survey of more than 2,000 secondary school students across 34 schools in 10 states conducted. The survey was published in the Astronomy Education Journal’s January volume. Indian students, although curious and fascinated by astronomy, struggle to understand the basic concepts of the subject, reveals nationwide survey covering more than 2,000 school students. (ISTOCK(PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The study, the first large-scale assessment of astronomy learning in India, highlights both enthusiasm for astronomy and deep-rooted learning gaps. It was conducted by the International Astronomical Union’s Office of Astronomy for Education (IAU-OAE) India Centre, jointly hosted by the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education under the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), Pune and the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR).

Administered in 10 languages and spanning urban, semi-urban, and rural regions, the study examined students’ understanding of basic astronomy, their access to educational resources, cultural connections with astronomy, and interest in pursuing the subject in the future.

The study’s findings reveal that while 86% of students said they enjoy learning astronomy and 70% expressed interest in pursuing it as a career, conceptual understanding remained weak. The moon too proved to be an unfamiliar topic among students. Just 7% of students could correctly identify all major phases of the moon.

Access to learning resources remains another major concern. Only 26% of surveyed students had ever used a telescope, and 27% had visited a planetarium. Students from less-resourced schools showed weaker performance, especially in questions that required factual knowledge. This highlights the role of socioeconomic differences in science learning. Even among students who said they were interested in astronomy, most had little knowledge about the educational path needed to study astronomy at higher levels.

“This is the first large-scale study of its kind in India,” said professor Aniket Sule, manager of the IAU-OAE India Centre. He said the results show a clear need to strengthen astronomy education through better curriculum design, teacher training, and access to tools such as telescopes and planetariums.

According to professor Surhud More, deputy manager of the centre and associate professor, IUCAA, the study has already had a policy impact. He said that insights from the study had been incorporated into new NCERT textbooks.

Professor Arnab Bhattacharya, director, HBCSE-TIFR, said, “Making astronomy education more accessible will help shape the future of science learning in India,” he said.