Senior jailor held for trying to set woman constable on fire

The Yerawada police have arrested 52-year-old jailer (Group 1) of Kalamba Central Jail Kolhapur, for trying to set a woman constable on fire, said officials. According to police officials, the victim had filed a rape complaint against the accused in January, which led to his arrest and suspension. He was released on bail in April and since then has been calling to victim to withdraw the case against him. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused has been identified as Yogesh Bhaskar Rao Patil. The complaint was filed by a 39-year-old woman constable of Shramik Nagar, Dhonri near airport road. The victim and accused worked at Kalamba Central Jail Kolhapur, the victim was recently transferred to Pune.

According to police officials, the victim had filed a rape complaint against Patil in January, which led to his arrest and suspension. He was released on bail in April and since then has been calling to victim to withdraw the case against him.

On August 14, Patil approached the woman and forced her to be with him. When the victim denied, he left. After a couple of hours, he approached the woman again and brought a bottle of petrol with him. He threw it on her and threatened to set her on fire.

Kanchan Jadhav, police inspector at Yerawada police station said, “They both worked together. We have arrested him and have received custody till August 16. A case under IPC 354 D, 307 has been registered.”