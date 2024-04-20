Jankar backs Mohite Patil of NCP (SCP)

Pune: Dhangar community leader Uttam Jankar has extended his support to Dhairyasheel Mohite Patil for Madha Lok Sabha constituency. Dhangar community leader Uttam Jankar has extended his support to Dhairyasheel Mohite Patil (in pic) for Madha Lok Sabha constituency. (HT FILE)

The endorsement by Jankar, who was flown down to Nagpur by deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, underscores the strategic alliances being forged ahead of the upcoming elections. Jankar backing the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidate could influence neighbouring constituencies, including Solapur and Baramati.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

After meeting Fadnavis and veteran politician Sharad Pawar, Jankar had said that he will announce his decision after meeting supporters on April 19.

Addressing a public rally on Friday, Jankar alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has failed to fulfil the promises made during the last 10 years.

“When Fadnavis called me for a meeting by sending a special plane, many thought otherwise but I had decided to support Mohite Patil. Though the BJP leaders asked me to talk to Union minister Nitin Gadkari, I was firm on my decision,” he said.

The leader alleged that as Mohite Patil is not ready to withdraw from the poll fight, the BJP is planning to file a case against him that took place in 2020. “They also threatened to drag me in a caste certificate issue,” he said, adding that though he supports the senior Pawar, he will remain with Ajit Pawar’s NCP.

Meanwhile, Mohite Patil said, “Two political rivals coming together for the development of our region should clear any doubt in people’s mind.”

Addressing the public rally, NCP (SCP) state head Jayant Patil said, “I will assure you that Jankar will become MLA soon and I will give him the AB form to file nomination.”