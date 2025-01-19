Jankar to meet CEC over EVM concerns, threatens resignation  

Malshiras MLA Uttamrao Jankar from the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has announced plans to meet the Chief Election Commissioner of India on January 23 to address concerns over the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Jankar warned that if his concerns are not addressed, he will tender his resignation to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. Jankar plans to submit affidavits from these villagers during his meeting with the Election Commission (EC). (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

On Friday, villagers from Markadwadi and Dhanore in Solapur district passed resolutions demanding the use of ballot papers for voting. Jankar plans to submit affidavits from these villagers during his meeting with the Election Commission (EC). He will urge the EC to reconsider the use of EVMs and adopt ballot paper voting. Jankar has also threatened to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi if his demands are not met.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Jankar said, “We will present our demands to the Chief Election Commissioner and request voting to be conducted using either ballot papers, VVPATs, or both methods. Voters should have the option to choose. If our demands are not fulfilled, I will resign.”

Jankar further added that if a bypoll is not announced on the same day, he and his supporters will hold a protest at Jantar Mantar.

With the Delhi Assembly elections approaching, Jankar aims to reignite the debate over EVMs and voter transparency.