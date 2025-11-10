Jay Pawar will not contest Baramati municipal council election

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday put to rest speculation about his younger son Jay Pawar’s possible political debut in local body elections, confirming that he will not be contesting the upcoming Baramati Municipal Council election for the post of council president. When asked about the Mahayuti’s strategy for the upcoming local body elections, Ajit Pawar said, “Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, Sunil Tatkare, Ravindra Chavan and others will discuss and take a decision accordingly.” (Representative photo)

In recent days, political circles had been abuzz with the prospect of Jay Pawar entering the fray for the civic body’s top post. The absence of any official word from the family or the party had only fueled curiosity about his potential entry into active politics.

Speaking to reporters in Baramati, Ajit Pawar dismissed the rumours outright. “I have also heard about it, but nothing of that sort is going to happen,” he said firmly.

His remarks come amid growing discussions about the next generation of the Pawar family and their possible roles in local and state politics. With Ajit Pawar holding a key position in the state government and his elder son Parth Pawar having contested a Lok Sabha election previously, speculation about Jay Pawar’s political ambitions had drawn significant attention.

On alliance dynamics, he added, “From my 15 years of experience, I believe we should contest elections together as an alliance. However, in areas where a party has a strong presence, it may prefer to go solo. To avoid division of votes, we may need to contest as the Mahayuti in some places.”