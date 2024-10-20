Jeweller gets email demanding money; sender claims Bishnoi gang link

A well-known jeweller from city received a threat email, with the sender claiming to be a Lawrence Bishnoi gang member and demanding “crores of rupees.” According to the police, the jeweller got the mail on Friday night. Police suspects that, by there are chances of fake mail being issued by the name of Bishnoi gang. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

A senior police officer from the Pune city police confirmed the development and said, “We have started a technical analysis of the email. Prima facie, it seems that it is hoax mail, but we are investigating all possible angles.’’

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang had earlier threatened to kill actor Salman Khan. Some of those arrested in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique have also alleged links with the gang.

