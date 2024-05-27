Jewellery store at Nigdi robbed of 29 lakh

A jewellery store in Pimpri-Chinchwad was robbed of ₹29 lakh between the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, said police. Nigdi police have filed a case against unidentified persons under Sections 454, 457,380 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to a police complaint filed by the shop’s owner Sandeep Buhade, 50, who resides at Nigdi, unknown persons entered his shop and stole gold, silver ornaments and cash from the shop.

“They also broke CCTV cameras installed at the shop and in the locality and fled away with DVR,” said police.

Police said, the accused broke the shutter and entered the shop during night hours and stole 300 grams of golden ornaments worth ₹20 lakh, 10 kg of silver ornaments worth ₹9 lakh and ₹18,000 cash from the shop.

